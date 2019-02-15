Overview

Dr. Sean Breit, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine.



Dr. Breit works at US VETERANS MEDICAL CTR in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Richmond Heights, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Herpetic Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.