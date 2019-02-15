Dr. Sean Breit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Breit, MD
Overview
Dr. Sean Breit, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine.
Dr. Breit works at
Locations
Saint Louis Va Medical Center915 N Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63106 Directions (314) 652-4100
South Office9806 Watson Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63126 Directions (314) 863-4200Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Eye Care Associates of St. Louis15 The Boulevard Saint Louis, Richmond Heights, MO 63117 Directions (314) 863-4200Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
In my opinion, Dr. Breit is the best ophthalmologist in St. Louis. He is kind, professional, and highly skilled. He listens intently when asking how my eyes have been between appointments. I trust him with providing expert care for my eye condition.
About Dr. Sean Breit, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington University, St Louis
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
