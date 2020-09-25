Overview

Dr. Sean Brady, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Brady works at Buffalo General Medical Center in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Amherst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.