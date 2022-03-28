See All Plastic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Sean Boutros, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (66)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sean Boutros, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Boutros works at My Houston Surgeons in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Plastic Craniofacial and Sinus Surgery
    9230 Katy Fwy Ste 600, Houston, TX 77055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (346) 803-2991
    Monday
    8:45am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 4:45pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sean Boutros, MD

    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154319598
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Boutros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boutros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boutros has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boutros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boutros works at My Houston Surgeons in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Boutros’s profile.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Boutros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boutros.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boutros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boutros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

