Overview

Dr. Sean Boutros, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Boutros works at My Houston Surgeons in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.