Dr. Sean Blake

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Dr. Sean Blake is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.

Dr. Blake works at Saint Francis Emergency in Columbus, GA with other offices in Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    St. Francis Hospital
    2122 Manchester Expy, Columbus, GA 31904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 320-2773
    Sterling Ridge Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    6767 Lake Woodlands Dr Ste F, Spring, TX 77382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 364-1122
    Sterling Ridge Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    20639 Kuykendahl Rd, Spring, TX 77379 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 698-0111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Francis - Emory Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Hand Fracture
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Arthritis of the Elbow
Broken Arm
Chronic Neck Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
De Quervain's Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Gait Abnormality
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee Sprain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Wrist Fracture
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Avascular Necrosis
Baker's Cyst
Bone Disorders
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Broken Neck
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Coccygeal Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
De Quervain's Release
Degenerative Disc Disease
Elbow Injuries
Femur Fracture
Foot Conditions
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hammer Toe
Hand Conditions
Hand Ligament Rupture
Hand Pain
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture
Hip Pointer Injuries
Internal Derangement of Knee
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Knee Dislocation
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myelopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteopenia
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pseudoarthrosis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Runner's Knee
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylosis
Systemic Chondromalacia
Systemic Sclerosis
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 30, 2018
    Dr Blake is an amazing doctor! He is very compassionate, caring, empathetic, and patient. He is very knowledgeable at what he does. He takes the time you need to fully understand what he is treating you for. He has one of the kindest hearts. I would recommend Dr Blake to anyone that is looking for spectacular care.
    Laura Richburg in Columbus, GA — May 30, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sean Blake

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497067540
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hand Ctr Wstn Ny/U Buffalo
    Medical Education
    • OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Blake is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blake has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blake has seen patients for Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Blake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blake.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

