Dr. Sean Blake
Overview
Dr. Sean Blake is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Locations
St. Francis Hospital2122 Manchester Expy, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 320-2773
Sterling Ridge Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine6767 Lake Woodlands Dr Ste F, Spring, TX 77382 Directions (281) 364-1122
Sterling Ridge Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine20639 Kuykendahl Rd, Spring, TX 77379 Directions (832) 698-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Blake is an amazing doctor! He is very compassionate, caring, empathetic, and patient. He is very knowledgeable at what he does. He takes the time you need to fully understand what he is treating you for. He has one of the kindest hearts. I would recommend Dr Blake to anyone that is looking for spectacular care.
About Dr. Sean Blake
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1497067540
Education & Certifications
- Hand Ctr Wstn Ny/U Buffalo
- OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
