Overview

Dr. Sean Blackwell, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Wayne St University Detroit M C



Dr. Blackwell works at UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS-HOUSTON MEDICAL SCHOOL in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Preeclampsia and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.