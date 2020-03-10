Dr. Sean Blackwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blackwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Blackwell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sean Blackwell, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Wayne St University Detroit M C
Dr. Blackwell works at
Locations
University of TX Maternal Fetal Center6431 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 307-2052Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sean Blackwell, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1265493829
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St University Detroit M C
Dr. Blackwell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blackwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Blackwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Blackwell works at
Dr. Blackwell has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Preeclampsia and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Blackwell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
