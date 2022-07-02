Dr. Sean Batson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Batson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sean Batson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Batson works at
Locations
-
1
Washington Pacific Eye Associates134 Central Way, Kirkland, WA 98033 Directions (425) 889-2020
-
2
Overlake Hospital Medical Center1035 116th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 688-5000ThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Batson?
I was able to get in to see Dr. Batson within 45 mins of calling with concerns about flashing lights in my peripheral vision. He was very nice and thorough even though I probably messed up his morning schedule. I was so relieved to get in so quickly.
About Dr. Sean Batson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 9 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1093134397
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Ophthalmology
- Vanderbilt University General Surgery
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- PEPPERDINE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Batson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Batson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Batson works at
Dr. Batson speaks Chinese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Batson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Batson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Batson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.