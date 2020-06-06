Dr. Sean Barnett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Barnett, MD
Overview
Dr. Sean Barnett, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They graduated from Loyola Stitch School Of Med Maywood Ill and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Barnett works at
Locations
-
1
NCH Medical Group880 W Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 618-3800Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barnett?
He is one of the best physicians I have seen. As everyone says above, he is compassionate, caring, and all the good descriptive adjectives one can use on him. I'd recommend him to anyone!!
About Dr. Sean Barnett, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1245295245
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center Maywood Il
- Loyola Stitch School Of Med Maywood Ill
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnett works at
Dr. Barnett has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.