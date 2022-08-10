Dr. Barlow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sean Barlow, MD
Overview
Dr. Sean Barlow, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 41990 Cook St Ste 2008, Palm Desert, CA 92211 Directions (760) 674-9777
Hospital Affiliations
- San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barlow?
Dr. Barlow is an exceptional doctor, who is very kind, patient, dedicated, honest, and caring. I feel very fortunate that he is my psychiatrist.
About Dr. Sean Barlow, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1386653178
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barlow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barlow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Barlow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barlow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barlow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barlow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.