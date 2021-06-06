Dr. Sean Baran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Baran, MD
Overview
Dr. Sean Baran, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Western Orthopedics1830 N Franklin St Ste 450, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 963-0475
-
2
Western Orthopaedics - Arvada9950 W 80th Ave Ste 24, Arvada, CO 80005 Directions (303) 963-0476
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am beyond pleased with and grateful for my complete left hip replacement (anterior approach). Dr. Baran, while obviously highly intelligent and talented, is also one of the most kind and caring doctors I have ever had experience with. I believe and X-rays yesterday confirmed that my surgery was a perfect success. I wouldn’t think of going elsewhere when/if the time comes for my other hip or should any other Orthopedic needs arise.
About Dr. Sean Baran, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1699086512
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Mayo Clinic College Of Medicine
- Mayo Clinic College Of Medicine
- University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baran has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baran has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Baran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baran.
