Dr. Sean Bailey, MD
Overview
Dr. Sean Bailey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fenton, MO. They graduated from Tulane and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.
Locations
St. Louis ENT Health1011 Bowles Ave Ste 405, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (314) 965-9184
Madison Medical Center Outpatnt611 W Main St Ste A, Fredericktown, MO 63645 Directions (573) 783-7061
Sound3860 S Lindbergh Blvd Ste 108, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Directions (314) 965-9184
St. Mary's6400 Clayton Rd Ste 405, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Directions (314) 965-9184
Sunset Hills Ambulatory Surgery Center Lp12399 Gravois Rd Ste 102, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Directions (314) 729-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthLink
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Bailey for over 25 years. Each appointment, Dr. Bailey has always taken the time to explain his dragonesses in terms easy to understand. When I had cancer he and the entire staff went out of their way to answer my questions and concerns. Most importantly Dr. Bailey has always taken the time to explain the next step of his battle plan. On that note, friendly reader, I offer this Physician my highest Five Star Rating". And consider Dr. Bailey a Cut above the Rest. End of Story..
About Dr. Sean Bailey, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1013908714
Education & Certifications
- Barnes & Jewish Hosp-Wash U
- Tulane
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
