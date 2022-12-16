Dr. Sean Anderson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Anderson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sean Anderson, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Ogden, UT.
Dr. Anderson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
MountainStar Orthopedic Trauma and Spine Care5405 S 500 E Ste 202, Ogden, UT 84405 Directions (435) 264-5590Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?
Dr. Anderson was the Dr. overseeing my husband's care in the acute rehab center attached to Ogden Regional Medical Center. I found him to be a great listener, willing to hear our concerns, allowed us to actively participate in the decision making about his care, and was compassionate and thorough. I would happily continue to see him and wholeheartedly recommend him.
About Dr. Sean Anderson, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1063701217
Education & Certifications
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.