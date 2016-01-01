Dr. Sean Aldridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aldridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Aldridge, MD
Overview
Dr. Sean Aldridge, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Long Island University / College Of Podiatry.
Dr. Aldridge works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Carl S Korn MD4849 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 204, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (818) 386-1273
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aldridge?
About Dr. Sean Aldridge, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1891177481
Education & Certifications
- Long Island University / College Of Podiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aldridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aldridge works at
Dr. Aldridge has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aldridge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aldridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aldridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.