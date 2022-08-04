Dr. Sean Adrean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adrean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Adrean, MD
Dr. Sean Adrean, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They completed their fellowship with Kresge Eye Institute
Retina Consultants of Orange County301 W Bastanchury Rd Ste 115, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (562) 431-7345
Anaheim Eye Institute1211 W La Palma Ave Ste 709, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 533-2020
Retina Consultants of Orange County6319 Greenleaf Ave, Whittier, CA 90601 Directions (562) 945-2468Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Retina Consultants of Orange County3771 Katella Ave Ste 110, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 431-7345
Retina Consultants of Orange County1135 S Sunset Ave Ste 210, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 814-1134
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Sean Adrean and his staff have taken excellent care of my sister who is legally blind and in a motorized wheelchair for about 7-10 years. They have worked hard to maintain her remaining vision and are accommodating at each visit. I always look forward to our visits!
About Dr. Sean Adrean, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- Kresge Eye Institute
- Uc Davis Med Center
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Adrean has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adrean accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adrean has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Drusen and Chorioretinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adrean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Adrean speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Adrean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adrean.
