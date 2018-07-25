Overview

Dr. Seamus Walsh, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Fairview Hospital, Southwest General Health Center, UH St. John Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Walsh works at Noms Healthcare in Westlake, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.