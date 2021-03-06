Dr. Seaborn Roddenbery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roddenbery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seaborn Roddenbery, MD
Overview
Dr. Seaborn Roddenbery, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They completed their fellowship with Tampa General Hospital
Dr. Roddenbery works at
Locations
-
1
George P. Tkalych M.d. P.c.1900 10th Ave Ste 201, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 984-7400
-
2
St. Francis - Emory Healthcare2122 Manchester Expy, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 984-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Employers Health Plan of Georgia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Roddenbery is my husband's surgeon. He operated on my husband's complicated case and although it was a scared and frightening experience to go through, thank goodness it was Dr. Roddenbery who did the surgery. He is very knowledgeable, caring, thoughtful, and he knows what he's doing. He answered my questions, as many as I had them, and he told me like it was just the way I needed to know what would be the recovering days ahead of us. He took the time to make sure my husband was ok, took the time to make sure I was ok. We are so thankful and grateful for Dr. Roddenbery because he saved my husband's life. May God bless you and your family Dr. ARod. May you always be blessed with everything good! Thank you for what you do, Tina, Alex, Eric, and Alyssa
About Dr. Seaborn Roddenbery, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1861683989
Education & Certifications
- Tampa General Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roddenbery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roddenbery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roddenbery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Roddenbery works at
Dr. Roddenbery has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roddenbery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roddenbery speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Roddenbery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roddenbery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roddenbery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roddenbery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.