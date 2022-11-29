Dr. Scotty Gadlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gadlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scotty Gadlin, MD
Overview
Dr. Scotty Gadlin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Athens Eye Consultants650 Oglethorpe Ave Ste 5, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 850-1771Monday8:15am - 4:30pmTuesday8:15am - 4:30pmWednesday8:15am - 4:30pmThursday8:15am - 4:30pmFriday8:15am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He takes the time to go over everything. It was a great visit. I’ll see him another year.
About Dr. Scotty Gadlin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1477874683
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
- University Of Georgia
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gadlin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gadlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gadlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gadlin has seen patients for Eye Infections, Keratitis and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gadlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Gadlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gadlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gadlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gadlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.