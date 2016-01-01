See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Orchard Park, NY
Dr. Scott Zuccala, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Zuccala, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Internal Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.

Dr. Zuccala works at Hamburg Regional Gynecology Group in Orchard Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Hamburg Regional Gynecology Group
    240 Red Tail Rd, Orchard Park, NY 14127

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo

Experience & Treatment Frequency

HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Menopausal Problems Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Scott Zuccala, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487657094
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • SUNY at Buffalo
    Residency
    Internship
    • Coney Island Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York College Of Osteopathic Internal Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Canisius College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Zuccala, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuccala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zuccala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zuccala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zuccala works at Hamburg Regional Gynecology Group in Orchard Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Zuccala’s profile.

    Dr. Zuccala has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zuccala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuccala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuccala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuccala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuccala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

