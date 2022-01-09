Dr. Scott Zimmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Zimmer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Zimmer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center, TriPoint Medical Center, UH Geauga Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Locations
Mentor Office9000 Mentor Ave Ste 107, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (844) 542-6363
Ohio Hand to Shoulder Center Beachwood25501 Chagrin Blvd # 200, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (844) 542-6363
Ohio Hand to Shoulder Center Concord7590 Auburn Rd # 214, Concord Township, OH 44077 Directions (844) 542-6363
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center
- TriPoint Medical Center
- UH Geauga Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great outcome from carpal tunnel release. Great doctor. Funny and pleasant.
About Dr. Scott Zimmer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588641708
Education & Certifications
- Shands Hosp at The University of Florida
- Mount Carmel Regional Medical Center
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
