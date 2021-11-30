Dr. Scott Zashin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zashin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Zashin, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Zashin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Dartmouth Medical School and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Locations
Dallas Office8230 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 614, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 363-2812
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zashin and his team are attentive, kind and very thorough. After multiple visits to several different doctors, he was able to quickly diagnose the serionegative RA that has been bothering me -- and eluding diagnosis -- for years. I'm so grateful for his office's time and attention to detail.
About Dr. Scott Zashin, MD
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Dartmouth Medical School
- Dartmouth College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zashin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zashin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Zashin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zashin.
