Dr. Scott Zander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Zander, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Zander, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Zander works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Children's Hospital New Orleans Pediatrics4845 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 883-3703
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zander?
About Dr. Scott Zander, MD
- Pediatrics
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1568466241
Education & Certifications
- Charity Hospital
- Charity Hospital
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zander has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zander works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.