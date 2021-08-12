See All Dermatologists in Hinsdale, IL
Dr. Scott Zahner, MD

Dermatology
4 (39)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Dr. Scott Zahner, MD is a Dermatologist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.

Dr. Zahner works at Women's Health Care Of Hinsdale in Hinsdale, IL with other offices in Saint Charles, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Womens Health Care of Hinsdale Sc
    908 N Elm St Ste 300, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 455-1756
  2. 2
    Aesthetic & Clinical Dermatology Associates
    2435 Dean St Ste 2E, Saint Charles, IL 60175 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 443-7800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth La Grange
  • Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Ringworm
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Ringworm

Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Intertrigo
Jock Itch
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Psoriasis
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Excessive Sweating
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Plantar Wart
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections
Skin Aging
Skin Diseases
Skin Disorders
Skin Lesion
Skin Resurfacing
Tinea Versicolor
Wrinkles
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 12, 2021
    I had burning in my eyes, they were blood red, and had really bad dry eye..went to an opthalmolotist, and was treated for an ocular infection, even though i had asked him if I could possibly have blephartism (rosacea on the eyelid and eye)?..he said I did not. Went to Dr. Zahner on a hunch and when I walked into his office, he diagnosed my blephartism and gave me something that day that cleared it..I have not had a problem since.
    — Aug 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Zahner, MD
    About Dr. Scott Zahner, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629079462
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Society of Mohs Surgery
    Residency
    • Cook Co Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Univ of IL Coll of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Northern Illinois University
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Zahner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zahner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zahner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zahner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zahner has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zahner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Zahner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zahner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zahner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zahner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

