Dr. Scott Yun, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Yun, MD is an Urology Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.
Locations
Gerald H. Yoon MD Inc.14350 Whittier Blvd Ste 100, Whittier, CA 90605 Directions (562) 907-7600
Pih Health Hospital Whittier12401 Washington Blvd, Whittier, CA 90602 Directions (562) 698-0811Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was great. I walked into his office, with no Appt. The office staff got me in the same day.I had surgery the next day.Best experience ever!
About Dr. Scott Yun, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente Med Ctr
- UCI Med Ctr
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yun has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yun has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Spermatocele and Vesicoureteral Reflux, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Yun. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yun.
