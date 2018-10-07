Dr. Scott Yoho, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Yoho, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Yoho, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED.
Dr. Yoho works at
Locations
Emerald Psychiatry & TMS Center4995 Bradenton Ave Ste 130, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (614) 580-6917Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Emerald Psychiatry & TMS Center50 Old Village Rd Ste 109, Columbus, OH 43228 Directions (614) 580-6917Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yoho seems caring and thorough, and his staff is cheerful and helpful.
About Dr. Scott Yoho, DO
- Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yoho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yoho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yoho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yoho works at
Dr. Yoho has seen patients for Cognitive Function Testing, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yoho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoho. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoho.
