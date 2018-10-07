Overview

Dr. Scott Yoho, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED.



Dr. Yoho works at Midwest Spine & Pain in Dublin, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Function Testing, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.