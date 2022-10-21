Dr. Scott Yerger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yerger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Yerger, MD
Dr. Scott Yerger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital, Ochsner Acadia General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Park Place Surgical Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
-
1
James L Boudreaux MD4212 W Congress St Ste 3100, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 703-3201
-
2
Acadiana Orthopedic Group1448 S College Rd, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 233-5300
-
3
Champaign Dental Group2025 Gravier St Ste 400, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 568-4680
Hospital Affiliations
- Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital
- Ochsner Acadia General Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Park Place Surgical Hospital
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I’ve worked at the hospitals in Lafayette and, in my professional and patient opinion, he’s the best around. I see him myself, when needed, and have recommended him to many people.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1053317693
- Cleveland Clinic
- Lsu Med Health Sciences Center
- University Of South Alabama Med Center
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- LSU
Dr. Yerger has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yerger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
