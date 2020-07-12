Dr. Scott Yates, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Yates, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Yates, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Yates works at
Locations
-
1
Plano Office6020 W Parker Rd Ste 420, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 244-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yates?
Have been with Scott as my physician over 15 years. He has always been extremely responsive, spot-on as to my medical needs and his recommendations and has proven to be an extremely valuable ally personally and medically.
About Dr. Scott Yates, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1568451987
Education & Certifications
- Meth Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Ba: University Of Texas
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yates has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yates accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yates works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Yates. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yates.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.