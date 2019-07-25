Dr. Scott Yates, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Yates, DPM
Overview
Dr. Scott Yates, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Yates works at
Locations
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-3487Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Harvard Neighborhood Pharmacy Inc632 Blue Hill Ave, Dorchester, MA 02121 Directions (617) 822-5520
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Following up my last review with more great feedback about Dr. Yates. He does an amazing job with any foot procedure. From the initial consult to treatment, he has done very well on my feet and will do so with any patient. I am about to tackle my fourth straight Falmouth Road Race and my feet will definitely feel much more comfortable thanks to him. Great job Dr. Yates!
About Dr. Scott Yates, DPM
- Podiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1427136613
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yates has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yates accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yates works at
Dr. Yates has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yates on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yates speaks Portuguese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Yates. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yates.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.