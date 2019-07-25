Overview

Dr. Scott Yates, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Yates works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Dorchester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.