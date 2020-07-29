Overview

Dr. Scott Yagel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



Dr. Yagel works at RHEUMATOLOGY & GASTROENTEROLOGY ASSOC. PC in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.