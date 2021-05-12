Overview

Dr. Scott Woska, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tinton Falls, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.



Dr. Woska works at Shore Orthopaedic Group in Tinton Falls, NJ with other offices in Lakewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Postoperative Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.