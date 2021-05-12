See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Tinton Falls, NJ
Dr. Scott Woska, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Scott Woska, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Scott Woska, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tinton Falls, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.

Dr. Woska works at Shore Orthopaedic Group in Tinton Falls, NJ with other offices in Lakewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Postoperative Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Warren Bleiweiss, MD
Dr. Warren Bleiweiss, MD
10 (52)
View Profile
Dr. Mairin Jerome, MD
Dr. Mairin Jerome, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Damon Noto, MD
Dr. Damon Noto, MD
10 (98)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Shore Orthopaedic Group
    35 S Gilbert St, Tinton Falls, NJ 07701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 208-2748
  2. 2
    1215 Highway 70 Ste 1001, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 584-2400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Postoperative Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Acute Postoperative Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Aspiration for Spinal Cord Cyst or Syrinx Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Woska?

    May 12, 2021
    Went to Doctor Woska after several visits to my Chiropractor for a hit and run accident the later part of 2019 it evolved a tractor trailer. After three epidurals in my neck for a herniated disc in February, then the pandemic hit.Once he was able to get back to work I had another 4 procedures done. Each procedure explained to me thoroughly and my questions answered. He is VERY PROFESSIONAL,caring and takes his time with me. All his office staff are quick to answer questions and emails. He surgical team at The Lakewood Surgery Center and GREAT and they helped me to relax. Being stressed out at each procedure. They kept my talking and laughing. When there was nothing left in his bag of tricks .He recommended a Orthopedic Surgeon to have a look. I would HIGH RECOMMEND DOCTOR WOSKA! HE IS AWESOME!
    Paula Eastmond — May 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Woska, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Scott Woska, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Woska to family and friends

    Dr. Woska's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Woska

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Scott Woska, MD.

    About Dr. Scott Woska, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326098351
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Woska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Woska has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Woska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Woska has seen patients for Acute Postoperative Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woska on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Woska. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woska.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Scott Woska, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.