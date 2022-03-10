Dr. Scott Worrich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Worrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Worrich, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Worrich, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4680 Lockhill Selma Rd Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78249 Directions (210) 546-1480
-
2
Scott B. Phillips Pllc10423 State Highway 151 Ste 103, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 546-1480
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Worrich?
I have been seeing DR. Worrich , and PA Stevenson, for several yrs. now. I know that often when a DR. is good, patients jut don't say much, but if not happy, it's all over FB and reviews ! I'm surprised to not see more GOOD reviews, because in my experience with the DR. and PA, it could not have been better !! He has tried so hard to give me pain relief, from a back, " bone on bone", "both knees torn" and getting injections and more for that. both shoulders torn, and now SEVERE arthritis in neck . He is very understanding, I have never felt " rushed or any "new pain" ignored" ( he has a BIG job with me !!) Could have been a " short story ",but as a disabled Nurse, I look up all DRs. before I visit, and Thank God I found , with visits, he IS THE BEST !! dolores
About Dr. Scott Worrich, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1699703066
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Worrich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Worrich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Worrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Worrich has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Worrich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Worrich speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Worrich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Worrich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Worrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Worrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.