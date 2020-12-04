Dr. Scott Woogen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woogen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Woogen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Woogen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chester, VA. They completed their fellowship with Virginia Commonwealth University Health System Program
Dr. Woogen works at
Locations
Tri-Cities Gastroenterology1714 E Hundred Rd Ste 104, Chester, VA 23836 Directions (804) 455-9207
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- Virginia Premier
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Woogen just done a Colonoscopy on me today 12/3/20 great bedside manor everything went super well thanks Doc
About Dr. Scott Woogen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
Virginia Commonwealth University Health System Program
- Virginia Commonwealth University Health System Program
VCU/MCV Health System
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woogen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woogen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woogen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woogen works at
Dr. Woogen has seen patients for Anemia, Gastritis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woogen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Woogen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woogen.
