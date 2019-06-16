Overview

Dr. Scott Woodfield, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.



Dr. Woodfield works at Coastal Cardiology in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.