Dr. Scott Woodburn, DPM

Podiatry
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Woodburn, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.

Dr. Woodburn works at Podiatry Associates in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Diabetic Foot Exam and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Towson
    6569 N Charles St Ste 702, Towson, MD 21204 (410) 628-1066

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greater Baltimore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Diabetic Foot Exam
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Diabetic Foot Exam
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Exam Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 15, 2021
    Dr Woodburn was wonderful. He is very informative, addressed & treated my foot problem, explained in detail how to correct my bad habits pertaining to walking & improper shoes. He is very professional and is just an extremely nice person! I highly recommend Dr Woodburn!
    G. Halbrich — Jul 15, 2021
    About Dr. Scott Woodburn, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366528911
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Woodburn, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodburn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Woodburn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Woodburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Woodburn works at Podiatry Associates in Towson, MD. View the full address on Dr. Woodburn’s profile.

    Dr. Woodburn has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Diabetic Foot Exam and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woodburn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodburn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodburn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodburn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodburn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

