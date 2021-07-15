Overview

Dr. Scott Woodburn, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.



Dr. Woodburn works at Podiatry Associates in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Diabetic Foot Exam and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.