Dr. Scott Wolfe, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Wolfe, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Wolfe works at Scott W Wolfe MD in New York, NY with other offices in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Wrist Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hospital for Special Surgery- East River Professional Building
    523 E 72Nd St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1529
  2. 2
    Champaign Dental Group
    1 Blachley Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1529
  3. 3
    Hospital for Special Surgery
    535 E 70th St Rm 721W, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1026

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 12, 2022
    Dr. Wolfe and his staff were incredibly responsive, attentive, and professional when our son, who does not live in the tri-state area, needed emergency surgery to repair multiple fractures in his fingers resulting from an accident. From the initial consultation, through surgery, and into post operative care, Dr. Wolfe and his staff were thoughtfully involved in every step to support our son's recovery. They even coordinated his NYC follow up visit and helped him find a local hand specialist and physical therapist to facilitate his on-going care. He is well on the road to full use of his hand and we are very thankful to Dr. Wolfe and his team!
    — Oct 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Scott Wolfe, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538120597
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NY Orthop Hosp-Columbia-Presby Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • 1980
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Wolfe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolfe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wolfe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolfe accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wolfe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolfe has seen patients for Wrist Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolfe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolfe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolfe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolfe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolfe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

