Dr. Scott Wolfe, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Scott Wolfe, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Wolfe works at
Hospital for Special Surgery- East River Professional Building523 E 72Nd St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1529
Champaign Dental Group1 Blachley Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (212) 606-1529
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St Rm 721W, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1026
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Dr. Wolfe and his staff were incredibly responsive, attentive, and professional when our son, who does not live in the tri-state area, needed emergency surgery to repair multiple fractures in his fingers resulting from an accident. From the initial consultation, through surgery, and into post operative care, Dr. Wolfe and his staff were thoughtfully involved in every step to support our son's recovery. They even coordinated his NYC follow up visit and helped him find a local hand specialist and physical therapist to facilitate his on-going care. He is well on the road to full use of his hand and we are very thankful to Dr. Wolfe and his team!
About Dr. Scott Wolfe, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- NY Orthop Hosp-Columbia-Presby Med Ctr
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital Center
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- 1980
