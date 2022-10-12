Overview

Dr. Scott Wolfe, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Wolfe works at Scott W Wolfe MD in New York, NY with other offices in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Wrist Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.