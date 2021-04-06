Dr. Scott Wofford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wofford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Wofford, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Wofford, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.
Locations
Pulaski Surgery Clinic PA3401 Springhill Dr Ste 400, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 945-3343
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wofford #1 he is straight up he gets right to the point. Very blunt that’s what I like about him. Nursing Staff was amazing Great Doctor Great music. I will send friends and my family to them !
About Dr. Scott Wofford, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1437199049
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wofford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wofford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wofford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wofford has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastrointestinal Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wofford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wofford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wofford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wofford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wofford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.