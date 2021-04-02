Overview

Dr. Scott Witherspoon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas.



Dr. Witherspoon works at Retina Institute Of Texas PA in Dallas, TX with other offices in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage, Central Serous Chorioretinopathy and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.