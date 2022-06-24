Dr. Scott Wisotsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wisotsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Wisotsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Wisotsky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.

Locations
Clearwater Office430 Morton Plant St Ste 301, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 461-6026Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Countryside2414 Enterprise Rd, Clearwater, FL 33763 Directions (727) 461-6026Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Bardmoor8839 Bryan Dairy Rd Ste 240, Largo, FL 33777 Directions (727) 461-6026Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had thumb reconstruction May 2022. Answers questions and uses injections as a path to eventual surgery for me. Friendly office staff and GREAT PAs. He is sought after and has a 2 or 3 month wait . I put myself on a cancellation list and was texted an earlier date offer.
About Dr. Scott Wisotsky, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316961451
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- University Of Vermont, Fletcher Allen Health Care
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wisotsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wisotsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wisotsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wisotsky has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wisotsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wisotsky speaks Spanish.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Wisotsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wisotsky.
