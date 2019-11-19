Overview

Dr. Scott Williams, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Bartlesville, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Jane Phillips.



Dr. Williams works at Allergy & Asthma Clinic of Green Country in Bartlesville, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.