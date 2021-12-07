Dr. Scott Wilkinson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Wilkinson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Wilkinson, DO is an Urology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They completed their residency with St John Health System
Dr. Wilkinson works at
Locations
1
Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.20952 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 200, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 771-4820
2
Michigan Institute of Urology PC19991 Hall Rd Ste 201, Macomb, MI 48044 Directions (586) 228-0150Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Tri County Urologists13251 E 10 Mile Rd Ste 200, Warren, MI 48089 Directions (586) 758-0123
4
Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.20960 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 200, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 771-4820
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Mclaren Macomb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. Wilkinson for a prostate exam and biopsy. He is excellent at his profession. He was recommended by two different people from two completely different areas. One of the those is familiar with many doctors in, and out, of Michigan. He is very knowledgeable and he kept his promise that the biopsy would not be painful. It didn't hurt at all. I consider him not only a great doctor., but a great guy also. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Scott Wilkinson, DO
- Urology
- English
- 1184812992
Education & Certifications
- St John Health System
- Urological Surgery
Dr. Wilkinson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilkinson accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilkinson has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilkinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkinson.
