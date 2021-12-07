Overview

Dr. Scott Wilkinson, DO is an Urology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They completed their residency with St John Health System



Dr. Wilkinson works at Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C. in Saint Clair Shores, MI with other offices in Macomb, MI and Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.