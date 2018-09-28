Dr. Scott Wilhelm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilhelm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Scott Wilhelm, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with UH Geauga Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
University Hospitals11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-7874Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Uh Ahuja Medical Center3999 Richmond Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 593-5500
University Hospital Medical Group Inc.9000 Mentor Ave Ste 209, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (216) 844-8283
- UH Geauga Medical Center
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Wilhelm is wonderful. He provided us with all the information a we needed. Listen to us and answered all our questions.
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1962422675
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- General Surgery
