Dr. Scott Wigginton, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Dr. Scott Wigginton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Dr. Wigginton works at Scott M. Wigginton MD Inc. in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Scott M. Wigginton MD Inc.
    500 University Ave Ste 112, Sacramento, CA 95825 (916) 454-3333

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
  Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Polyuria
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Polyuria
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)

Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Abdominal Pain
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Esophagitis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Loss of Taste
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Orchitis
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Prostatitis
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 18, 2019
    There is no better internal medicine physician in Sacramento that Dr. Wigginton. He is meticulous, thorough and does not hesitate to order any needed tests when there is a reason to do so. He is simply the best. I changed my rural internist to him 21 years ago . Visits involve a bit of a drive but when you age you need the best. Someone who doesn't miss details.
    Kenneth Hulse — Sep 18, 2019
    Internal Medicine
    43 years of experience
    English
    1548295769
    UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Internal Medicine
    Dr. Scott Wigginton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wigginton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wigginton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wigginton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wigginton works at Scott M. Wigginton MD Inc. in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wigginton’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Wigginton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wigginton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wigginton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wigginton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

