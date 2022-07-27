Dr. Scott Wiesen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiesen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Wiesen, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Wiesen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Jefferson Med College and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and NCH North Naples Hospital.
Locations
1
Scott L Wiesen MD LLC625 Tamiami Trl N Ste 304, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 775-4444Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- NCH North Naples Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wiesen listens to his patients concerns and addresses their needs. Never rushed. Very thorough.
About Dr. Scott Wiesen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1831130814
Education & Certifications
- Va Administration University Of Miami
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jefferson Med College
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiesen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiesen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiesen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiesen has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiesen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiesen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiesen.
