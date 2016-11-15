Dr. Scott Wiener, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiener is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Wiener, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Wiener, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2010 Old Greenbrier Rd, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 413-5444
-
2
Conquests Vision Inc2005 Old Greenbrier Rd Ste 104, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 609-1800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
-
3
Prisma Wellness LLC10260 SW Greenburg Rd Fl 4, Portland, OR 97223 Directions (206) 785-1015
-
4
Prisma Wellness Pllc305 111th Ave NE Ste B, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (206) 785-1015
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
First time in this office with Dr.Wiener with my 14 year old son . He took a lot of time listening and was very nice and without ego ! Bedside manner was great , had a sense of humor (very important to me ) gave me advice on my sons school environment ,was concerned. I found him to be very kind . My son liked him also!
About Dr. Scott Wiener, MD
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiener has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiener accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiener. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiener.
