Dr. Scott Wickless, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Scott Wickless, DO is a Dermatologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Palm Harbor Dermatology PA1849 S Osprey Ave, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 957-4767
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
How was your appointment with Dr. Wickless?
This was my first visit here. Dr. Wickless was very thorough, knowledgeable and did a great job of explaining things. His staff is also very friendly and professional. He quickly spotted a superficial basal cell carcinoma and treated it during my visit. I will definitely recommend him to friends & family.
About Dr. Scott Wickless, DO
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, French
- 1043222714
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
