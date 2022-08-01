Overview

Dr. Scott Wickless, DO is a Dermatologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Wickless works at South Osprey Dermatology in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rosacea and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.