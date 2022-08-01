See All Dermatologists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Scott Wickless, DO

Dermatology
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Wickless, DO is a Dermatologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Wickless works at South Osprey Dermatology in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rosacea and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Palm Harbor Dermatology PA
    1849 S Osprey Ave, Sarasota, FL 34239 (941) 957-4767

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 01, 2022
    This was my first visit here. Dr. Wickless was very thorough, knowledgeable and did a great job of explaining things. His staff is also very friendly and professional. He quickly spotted a superficial basal cell carcinoma and treated it during my visit. I will definitely recommend him to friends & family.
    Erich M — Aug 01, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Wickless, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043222714
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

