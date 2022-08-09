Overview

Dr. Scott Whittaker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.



Dr. Whittaker works at Mitchell Whittaker & Wu MDs in Alexandria, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.