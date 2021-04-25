Dr. Scott Westmoreland, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westmoreland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Westmoreland, DPM
Overview
Dr. Scott Westmoreland, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Shannon Medical Center.
Dr. Westmoreland works at
Locations
-
1
Shannon Clinic Southwest4450 Sunset Dr, San Angelo, TX 76901 Directions (325) 481-2033
-
2
Angelo Community Hospital Ext Service3555 Knickerbocker Rd, San Angelo, TX 76904 Directions (325) 481-2033Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Shannon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Westmoreland?
He is very personable and listens to his patient. Waiting time was minimal. Will answer all your questions. I am very comfortable with Dr. Westmoreland and highly recommend him.
About Dr. Scott Westmoreland, DPM
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023095783
Education & Certifications
- IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Westmoreland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Westmoreland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Westmoreland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Westmoreland works at
Dr. Westmoreland has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Westmoreland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Westmoreland speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Westmoreland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westmoreland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westmoreland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westmoreland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.