Overview

Dr. Scott Westfall, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Faith Regional Health Services and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Westfall works at Mercy Clinic Vascular Surgery in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.