Dr. Scott West, DO

Neurosurgery
4 (28)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott West, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton.

Dr. West works at VA Medical Center Radiology in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Savahcs
    3601 S 6th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85723 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 792-1450
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kettering Health Dayton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intervertebral Disc Disease
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Brain Abscess
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Brain Abscess

Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 18, 2018
    Dr. Scott West has gone above and beyond with his companion and care with my surgeries. He was there seeing to my recovery and encouragement to continue to do all that I could to recover to the maximum strength. I owe a lot to him, he worked with me and I do exercise daily ( I can do 5 miles on the elliptical) and travel too. I still mow my own grass and care for my yard. He Is GREAT!
    Michael A Peffley in Huber Heights, Ohio — Feb 18, 2018
    About Dr. Scott West, DO

    • Neurosurgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144317157
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    • Neurosurgery
