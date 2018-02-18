Dr. Scott West, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. West is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott West, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Scott West, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton.
Savahcs3601 S 6th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85723 Directions (520) 792-1450Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Kettering Health Dayton
Dr. Scott West has gone above and beyond with his companion and care with my surgeries. He was there seeing to my recovery and encouragement to continue to do all that I could to recover to the maximum strength. I owe a lot to him, he worked with me and I do exercise daily ( I can do 5 miles on the elliptical) and travel too. I still mow my own grass and care for my yard. He Is GREAT!
About Dr. Scott West, DO
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1144317157
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Dr. West has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. West has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. West. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. West.
