Dr. Scott Werter, DPM
Overview
Dr. Scott Werter, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Conway Medical Center and Grand Strand Medical Center.
Locations
Coastal Podiatry Associates8141 ROURK ST, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 449-8079
Coastal Podiatry Associates210 Village Center Blvd Ste 110, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Directions (843) 449-3668Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Coastal Podiatry Associates1120 Glenns Bay Rd Ste 103, Surfside Beach, SC 29575 Directions (843) 449-8079
South Carolina Podiatric Physicians and Surgeons Groupllc8020 Myrtle Trace Dr, Conway, SC 29526 Directions (843) 449-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- Conway Medical Center
- Grand Strand Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Werter was thorough and diagnosed in 5 minutes what my podiatrist/surgeon couldn't or didn't in 10 years up north. I will see how it goes after surgical procedures on both feet go.
About Dr. Scott Werter, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1740351519
Education & Certifications
- American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons
- Parkway Regional Medical Center, North Miami Beach, Fl
- Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Werter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Werter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Werter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Werter has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Werter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Werter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Werter.
