Dr. Scott Welsh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Arise Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Ascension Seton Southwest.



Dr. Welsh works at Austin Neurosurgeons in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.