Dr. Scott Welsh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Welsh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Arise Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Ascension Seton Southwest.
Dr. Welsh works at
Locations
Central Texas Orthopedics3003 Bee Caves Rd Ste 201, Austin, TX 78746 Directions (512) 314-3910Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Arise Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Southwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- USI Affinity
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough to express my appreciation and gratitude for Dr. Welsh. I had a painful medial meniscus tear and Dr. Welsh did an excellent job cleaning it up surgically...beyond my expectations. He also found a smaller lateral meniscus tear while in there and cleaned it up also. He is very competent at what he does and also is genuinely concerned about his patients and really explains things well. He went over the MRI very thoroughly, not only once, but a second time the day of the surgery. He's an angel as far as I am concerned.
About Dr. Scott Welsh, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University
- Florida Orthopedic Institute In Tampa
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- University Of Illinois
