Dr. Scott Weisberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Weisberg, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Magic City Wellness Center2500 4th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 877-8677
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weisberg was very professional, respectful, knowledgeable, honest, understanding, and compassionate. He throughly explained the process and welcomed any questions or concerns I had. He spent as much time as needed to ensure that my questions were answered and my mind was at ease. You could truly tell that his heart was into the work he does! I walked out of that clinic knowing that my child was in good hands! After the appointment, I realized that the majority of the bad online comments probably came from one or all of the following: A.) A scorned ex-wife trying to sabotage his and career. B.) Former patients who weren’t told what they WANTED to hear... but instead what they NEEDED to hear for the sake of their health and safety. C.) Friends of the scorned ex-wife being accomplices in their friend’s libel defamation of character. Which by the way is legally considered a tort (civil wrong). Don’t believe anything negatively said or written about someone. Judge for yourself!
About Dr. Scott Weisberg, MD
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical Center of Central Georgia
- Med Center Ctrl Ga
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Union College Schenectady, Ny
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weisberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weisberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weisberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Weisberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weisberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weisberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weisberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.